Walmart MP3 Store Opens Up to Mac/Linux, Drops Prices

The Walmart MP3 store has always seemed like the third wheel of online music stores behind Amazon and iTunes. Sure, it offers up DRM-free MP3s, but it only worked for Windows users on IE, which limited its appeal. But now, Walmart has finally added support for Mac and Linux users, as well as Firefox and Safari support across all platforms. That goes a long way towards making it a real alternative place to buy music. They've also dropped the price of many tracks to as low as 74 US cents each. Do these changes make you want to give Walmart.com a second look? [Walmart via Electronista]