Walking iPhone Robot Gimpy, Suicidal

I'm going to give credit to Kazu Terasaki for designing a pair of robot legs for his iPhone. After all, creating a platform that will bring gadgets to you is a lazy, yet noble endeavor. Unfortunately, a couple of kinks have to be worked out before this can be a viable product. First of all, it still requires a laptop to coordinate the movements. Second, it is very gimpy (watch in horror as it stands up the edge of a table then hurls itself off). At any rate, his plan is to develop autonomous robot legs that can be attached to any device—which sounds good. He has a little work to do on the design though. [Project Page via Get Robo via BotJunkie]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

