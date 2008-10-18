Walking iPhone Robot Gimpy, Suicidal

I'm going to give credit to Kazu Terasaki for designing a pair of robot legs for his iPhone. After all, creating a platform that will bring gadgets to you is a lazy, yet noble endeavor. Unfortunately, a couple of kinks have to be worked out before this can be a viable product. First of all, it still requires a laptop to coordinate the movements. Second, it is very gimpy (watch in horror as it stands up the edge of a table then hurls itself off). At any rate, his plan is to develop autonomous robot legs that can be attached to any device—which sounds good. He has a little work to do on the design though. [Project Page via Get Robo via BotJunkie]