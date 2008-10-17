It's called the walking chair, but we know better. This four-legged wheelchair replacement, on exhibit at Robo Japan 2008, is not about traversing uneven terrain or allowing mechanical creations to move more like organic beings. It's about man fusing with both insects and robots to create a new race founded on pure 80s cartoon awesomeness. (Yeah, we know that insects have six legs and this thing only has four, but let's not kill the moment just this once, alright?) [Akihabara News via DVICE]
Walking Chair: Evolution Hasn't Been Wasted on Places to Sit
