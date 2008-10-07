Waiting in Line Now Fastest Way to Get T-Mobile G1

When T-Mobile announced that they had sold out of the initial G1 pre-order and were tripling production to meet demand, they said that you could still pre-order a phone through Oct. 21 to receive it at a later date. Unfortunately, it looks like a much later date. If you pre-ordered one after Oct. 3, you'll have to wait until at least Nov. 10 to get your phone. Meaning at this point it's probably better to just line up on launch day if you're dying to get your hands on one as soon as possible and didn't plunk down your money early. [T-Mobile via Android Community]