Vodafone Cuts Mobile Broadband Pricing

It looks like the mobile data wars are starting to heat up, with Vodafone today dropping the price of their mobile broadband offerings.

For 20 bucks (or $19.95 for the pedantic among us) over 24 months, you get 1GB of data over Voda's 3G network, plus it will cost you $5 per month for the USB Internet stick. That price is $10 a month less than the previous offering.

If you're a data hound, you can get 5GB for $39.95 a month, with the USB modem included for free over 24 months. That's down $10 on previous pricing as well.

Considering Vodafone pops you on their 2.5G network when you run out of 3G (rather than charge you roaming fees on Telstra's network, a la 3), this is a pretty solid deal, and potentially the best offering on the market at the moment.

[Vodafone]