Vintage Flying Car Lands on eBay's Auction Table

Are you an ultra-rich tech enthusiast with a hankering to own a piece of aero-automobile history? Moller International is now offering its M200X, the first flying car of its kind, up for sale on that veritable auction house of luxury, eBay. The M200X is a 2-passenger Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicle that has completed over 200 manned and unmanned flight demonstrations since 1989. Currently, bids are up to $US18,888... but the reserve hasn't been met yet so you still have a chance to swoop in and snatch it up. [eBay via gizmag]