Vibrating Pet Glove Invites Jokes Involving a Certain Synonym for 'Cat'

Apparently, your cat enjoys it when a soft, vibrating material is rubbed against it. That's why this vibrating pet glove exists. When your cat feels lonely and just needs a tender touch, slip on the vibrating pet glove and give it the massage it so desires. It even wipes clean with a damp cloth if your cat is wet or dirty. It uses 3 AAA batteries, and it totally doesn't look like a vibrator, so you can just leave it sitting out and not worry about your mum popping over to visit and making your feel uncomfortable. I mean it, uh, doesn't look like a regular pet brush. [Product Page via Book of Joe]