Verizon Stopped Samsung Glyde Sales Because of an 'Issue'?

This is mighty curious. According to this very legit-looking image distributed to a Verizon customer service call centre, Verizon either briefly stopped or planned/plans to stop sales of the Samsung Glyde because of "an issue." Whether or not they actually went through with pulling the phones is a mite unclear, though the vagueness about the problem is what's disconcerting to us. Anyone having problems with their Glyde (besides it sucking horribly) or Verizon peoples out there that might clue us in as to what is/was up here? Update: Apparently it was a Midwest-only issue, though they are selling it now.[Engadget Mobile]

