Venus Crystal Chair, Probably Manufactured on Krypton

Tokujin Yoshioka likes chairs as much as the next chair designer, but he's not accustomed to using standard building materials. His latest project, the Venus Chair, is not built but grown. He shapes a sponge-like substrate called polyester elastomer into a sort of chair skeleton and then submerges it into a tank to grow crystals inside and out. The result is fit for Superman, except he'd never fit in this tiny scale model. He'd need something more like this full-blown La-Z-Boy version:

Style hurts, my friends. And sometimes it even punctures the skin. (Unless you're Superman, in which case it just rides up your crack a bit.) [de zeen via core77]