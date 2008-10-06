How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Vatican Fights the 'Sin' of Pollution with $US1.5 Million Solar Panel Roof


As part of its continuing effort to fight the "sin" of pollution, the Vatican has revealed that the first few panels of its 2,400-strong solar panel roof project were installed this week. The $US1.5 million project will require minimal maintenance over the next 25 years, and is part of an ambitious environmental project that could see the tiny European state become the first carbon-neutral body in the world. "Those who destroy the environment are also big sinners", said Italian Cardinal Deacon Renato Raffaele Martino earlier this year. "It's a big insult to God." I see it as more of an insult to my lungs, Martino, but I hear you barking on that one anyway. Good form. [Treehugger]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

