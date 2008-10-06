Vatican Fights the 'Sin' of Pollution with $US1.5 Million Solar Panel Roof



As part of its continuing effort to fight the "sin" of pollution, the Vatican has revealed that the first few panels of its 2,400-strong solar panel roof project were installed this week. The $US1.5 million project will require minimal maintenance over the next 25 years, and is part of an ambitious environmental project that could see the tiny European state become the first carbon-neutral body in the world. "Those who destroy the environment are also big sinners", said Italian Cardinal Deacon Renato Raffaele Martino earlier this year. "It's a big insult to God." I see it as more of an insult to my lungs, Martino, but I hear you barking on that one anyway. Good form. [Treehugger]