User Account Control Will Be Less Maddening in Windows 7

Microsoft has realised having a feature specifically designed to annoy you is not so great for user happiness, so they're redesigning User Account Control in Windows 7 to be less horrible. Specifically, there will be fewer pop-ups (since there won't be as many dupes, like from IE) and when the red flag goes up, it'll actually tell you why it's stopping you, supposedly in English. More importantly, you'll have a greater range of control over when you get a UAC pop-up, rather than simply "on" or "off." If they do just half of that, it'll be way more tolerable. [Engineering Windows 7 via ZD Net]