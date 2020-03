Duct tape was the perfect medium for Instructables user seamster to craft this cool-looking Dark Knight-era Bat-mask for his mug. Halloween's just around the corner, and no everyone can't go as Sarah Palin, so if your costume/dominatrix supply shop is sold out of knee-high patent leather boots, librarian glasses and $US5,000 dresses from Barney's, consider following along here. [Instructables]