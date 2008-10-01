How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

USB Volcano May Be Best, Most Useless USB Gizmo Yet

The humble USB socket has provided power for some weird gizmos, but I think this might just take the biscuit: it's a USB-powered volcano. A fake one (duh!) in fact, with plastic lava beads that erupt out of the volcano in a water-filled desktop toy. Awesome—the mega-destructive and impressive power of nature reduced to one naff toy that you even have to provide your own water for. At least it's got bright LEDs inside so at night it kinda, sorta looks a little like the real thing would do. Okay, so it doesn't look anything like a real cone volcano... but that doesn't stop me liking it. Yours for a mere $US18. [Gadget4All via Ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles