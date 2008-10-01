USB Volcano May Be Best, Most Useless USB Gizmo Yet

The humble USB socket has provided power for some weird gizmos, but I think this might just take the biscuit: it's a USB-powered volcano. A fake one (duh!) in fact, with plastic lava beads that erupt out of the volcano in a water-filled desktop toy. Awesome—the mega-destructive and impressive power of nature reduced to one naff toy that you even have to provide your own water for. At least it's got bright LEDs inside so at night it kinda, sorta looks a little like the real thing would do. Okay, so it doesn't look anything like a real cone volcano... but that doesn't stop me liking it. Yours for a mere $US18. [Gadget4All via Ubergizmo]