USB Presidential Polygraph Lets You Say 'Thanks But No Thanks' to Liars

The Presidential Polygraph is a USB lie detector that will let you quickly and easily determine whether or not someone is telling the truth. For a mere $US50, it comes with all the stuff you'll need to determine whether or not your brother-in-law really loves your sister: a pulse oximeter finger clip, skin galvanisation finger wraps, a "breathing apparatus," and the necessary software. And, because no one lies better than politicians, it comes complete with creepy likenesses of the 2008 presidential candidates. If only you could hook it up to the TV for tonight's debate! It would probably overload and set your computer on fire. [Presidential Polygraph]