USB Presidential Polygraph Lets You Say 'Thanks But No Thanks' to Liars

The Presidential Polygraph is a USB lie detector that will let you quickly and easily determine whether or not someone is telling the truth. For a mere $US50, it comes with all the stuff you'll need to determine whether or not your brother-in-law really loves your sister: a pulse oximeter finger clip, skin galvanisation finger wraps, a "breathing apparatus," and the necessary software. And, because no one lies better than politicians, it comes complete with creepy likenesses of the 2008 presidential candidates. If only you could hook it up to the TV for tonight's debate! It would probably overload and set your computer on fire. [Presidential Polygraph]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

