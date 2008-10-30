How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

USB 'Port' Wine Gets You Drunk At 480MB/s

Due to a new EU trade rule, wineries can't use the word "port" on their label unless the wine was actually made in Portugal. California's Peltier Station Winery, however, discovered (or should I say invented?) a loophole: they called their new dessert wine "USB" and put a tree with USB roots on the label. And that's just the beginning of the geekery.

The label maker, 6 West Design, also reveals that the USB-tree on the front is composed of binary code that translates to "Peltier Station." And in case you still don't get the pun, there are several fill-in-the-blanks on the back label like "an im____ant agreement" or "in your ____folio." So cheers to "Peltier Stanton" for sticking it to the EU in the geekiest way possible while still getting us drunk with our cigars. But can we plug in a cooling USA USB fan for the hangover the next day? This is American wine after all. [Peltier Station via TheDieline via Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles