Check out this all-in-one USB gadget: it wraps up a 4-way USB hub, speakers and digital alarm clock in one box. In one big, ugly, LED-laden, stolen from a bad B-grade sci-fi TV show set box. It's even battery powered for when your PC's off. It's so very, very bad, it goes roaring out the other side of badness and comes sneaking back in as something wonderful. I love it... and it's just $US18. [Ubergizmo]