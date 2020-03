Designer Thomas O'Connor has come up with a concept to join the legions of goofy USB flash drives with this charming USB Floppy Drive. Take one of those floppy disks granpappy's always going on about, hollow it out, stuff it with some flash storage and a USB dongle and you've got a "sustainable" and nostalgic USB drive. It looks to be a mere concept right now, but I bet an enterprising modder could whip one of these up in no time. [Core77]