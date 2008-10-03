US Navy Sysadmin Fills House With $US120K of Pilfered Office Supplies

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're working at Dunder-Mifflin and you're lifting a highlighter or two every now and then, Michael may feign disapproval, but that's about it. On the other side of the coin is Victor Papagno, a sysadmin for the US Naval Research Laboratory, who was recently busted for jacking over 20,000 pieces of gear worth $US120,000—from ink cartridges to hard drives to software—over the course of 10 years.

Apparently Papagno was stealing in such volume he had to stash lots of it in the homes of his neighbours, because his own house was quickly stuffed full. The game was up when, after a domestic violence arrest (surprise!), Mrs. Papagno called up Victor's employer, saying she wanted all of his work gear out of the house. "Um, what work gear?" was the response. The rest is history.

Our recommendation is to avoid attempting such a large-scale heist if your employer is the US Navy—apparently no secrets or strategically sensitive information was ever taken, or else Victor would be facing a lot more jail time than the two years proposed currently. [WTOP via Network World via /.]

