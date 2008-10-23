UPDATE: TV Comp Delayed Until Next Week

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ok guys, sorry about this, but our LG TV giveaway is holed up in Legal while we work out the ins and outs of such an awesome comp. We'll tell you what you need to do to win it next Thursday. In the meantime, feel free to continue suggesting ideas for the comp (we won't listen), whinge about the delay (we won't listen) or tell us how awesome we are for giving one of you a TV (we'll listen to that).

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

