UPDATE: LittleBigPlanet PS3 Bundle Delayed Until November

Last week's announcement that Sony would be bundling the revolutionary new game LittleBigPlanet with PS3s this week was put on hold thanks to Sony discovering one of the songs they used in the soundtrack included passages from the Qur'an. If you want to know all about that clusterfuck, hit up Kotaku.

However, Sony Australia are working hard at getting not only LittleBigPlanet out the door, but also the aforementioned bundle. Although it won't be a bundle as such - more just a free copy of LittleBigPlanet when you buy a PS3. As it stands, they're targeting a November 7 launch date, but we'll let you know if it gets put back again because they discover a song that talks about tipping cows or something.

