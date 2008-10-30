Unnamed Developer Says DS Games Could Crash On DSi

Games that already play well with the DS could run into trouble on the DSi, causing many a developer headache, according to sources at Pocket Gamer. One unnamed developer told the publication that its studio is having problems getting one of its upcoming games compatible with the Dsi's new hardware. Though the game plays fine on the regular DS, it freezes up when played on the Dsi and so Nintendo won't certify it.

Nintendo's response to everything has been that "All DS titles are compatible with Dsi" (except those that utilise the GBA slot—like Guitar Hero). But if games that haven't been released are already running into trouble, does that mean that several games already out there won't play nice on the company's next handheld? [Pocket Gamer via Kotaku]