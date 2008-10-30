How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

UK Trains Get Quieter As Window Film Blocks Mobile Phone Signals

UK train operator C2C has taken the neat step of actually enforcing its "quiet zone" train carriages with a system than blocks mobile phone signals. It's a technique borrowed from the defence industry where a transparent conductive film is placed over windows to stop electronic signals from sensitive equipment "leaking" out (it's dubbed TEMPEST). Basically C2C is turning the quiet carriages into Faraday cages so you won't be bothered by undesired mobile phone chatter, and thus creating little zones of sanity in our otherwise loud and electronically cluttered lives. And in case you think there'd still be that irritating high-pitch chittering from iPod headphones—there isn't: MP3 players are banned. [DailyMail via Newlaunches]

