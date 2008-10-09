UFO Teapot: Let's Make Some F'ing Tea

For some reason, a teapot permanently takes up one of the four, sacred burners in my kitchen. Occasionally I'm able to hide it, trapping the unused fixture in a cabinet where the Pyrex watches guard. To circumvent this subtle, strategically culinary mating dance that is marriage, I'd be glad to place this adolescently glorious UFO teapot in a spot of household prominence all year long. Forget the stove. I'm thinking the $US80 UFO sits on a pedestal in the middle of my living room—where it partially blocks the TV, commanding your full attention at all times, of course. [Andy Titcomb via Nerd Approved]