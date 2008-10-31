Ubuntu 8.10 Is Out: Here's a Better Way To Upgrade Now

Good day for Linux guys (and girls!)—the final version of Ubuntu 8.10 is now available for download. The Intrepid Ibex release brings integrated support for 3G cards and better support for media devices as its flagship new consumer features, along with the slew of updates and improvements that go into a new Ubuntu distro. And if you're updating from a previous version, use Torrentfreak's guide to do it via BitTorrent, avoiding the central upgrade server that's surely getting slammed. [Download Ubuntu, Torrentfreak]