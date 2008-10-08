There have been other attempts at fusing a flashlight with a lamp, but 'Two Lamps' with its simple click-off rechargeable flashlight design offers up one of the most elegant solutions (similar to certain lantern camping flashlights, only probably wouldn't suck). The flashlight may not be powerful enough to burn paper, but it would be nice to avoid digging around in my cabinets and drawers when the lights go out. Unfortunately, it is only a concept at the moment. [LifeGoods via TrendsNow via DVICE]
Two Lamps One Flashlight
