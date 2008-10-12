Twinned MP3 Player for the Couple that Shares Everything

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Are you in a relationship? Can you hardly bear to be apart from your partner for more than half an hour? Do you make out in the library while sitting next to a Gizmodo writer, totally unaware that someday he'll grumpily complain about you in a post? Well, I have the perfect mp3 player for you and your equally annoying significant other. The Twinned MP3 Player concept is actually two mp3 players, capable of holding only one playlist each: the same one.

When combined, in that adorable spooning position, you can plug 'em into the computer to load your songs, but when separated, they can only play back the tunes you and your partner have chosen together. Just the one playlist. Forever. At least it's easier to throw away than a matching tattoo. It's definitely just a concept for now, with no mention of basics like how you control the thing, let alone price or release date. [Yanko Design]

