Tutukki Box Is Like an LCD Truck Stop Bathroom For Your Finger

Insert your finger into the Tutukki Bako (Tutukki Box) and you probably won't feel much. Unless you look at the screen, you wouldn't know that you were clumsily stoking a tiny panda, a small, terrified man or even a woman's understandably unhappy face with an inappropriate-looking appendage. This lovely toy will superimpose a live digital representation of your digit on a couple of equally unsettling scenes and costs about $US30, though it's only available in Japan for now (and probably forever). I'm not sure what need or desire this fulfills, but if anyone knows please feel free not to let me know. Bonus screens after the jump. [Crunchgear]