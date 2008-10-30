Truly Scare Neighbour Kids with CNC-Carved Geek-o-Lantern

With just one day to go, the novelty Halloween pumpkins have been slowly building up: but I say none of them, none, have the scariness factor of this. It's a geek head pumpkin, geekily precision-carved using a geekily cool open-source DIY CNC machine into a genuine geek pumpkin. OK, so the last part is a lie, but the rest is real: check out the video of the carving in action. It's like a mini babyfood maker colliding with high-tech electronics.
Much more likely to put the wind up visiting kids than naff old triangular eyes. [Lumenlab via Hackaday]