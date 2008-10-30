Translucent OLEDs Go Large, Turn Your Windows into Crappy TVs

We've been teased with OLED technology for a while, and with good reason — one of the promises of ultrathin OLED tech is the wide proliferation of HUDs, which aren't served well by most displays' opaque panels. By stretching their translucent OLED panels to about 30cm, tiling them together and dropping them into a frame, Samsung has reached a symbolically important touchstone: an OLED window.

The display is desaturated, claims a wimpy 840x504 resolution and requires distracting frames that break up the image. Seeing this, though, gives the impression that even if it is years and years away, the day when we can control the natural light in our houses, watch video or displays a HUD on the living room window will come. Eventually. [Tech-On via OLED Display]