Transformers 2 Will Be Shot in IMAX, Get Ready for Five-Story Transformers

Holy crap. Parts of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen are being shot in IMAX, meaning you'll get to see literally five-story Transformers getting smashed, exploded and all of the usual Michael Bay craziness in the only screen size truly worthy of Michael Bay. Like The Dark Knight, non-IMAX scenes will be letterboxed, and it'll blow back up to full screen size for IMAX sequences. Man, if there was ever a movie that needed to be in IMAX, this is it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, September 30, 2008 - IMAX Corporation (NASDAQ: IMAX; TSX: IMX), DreamWorks Pictures and Paramount Pictures today announced that director Michael Bay will shoot key sequences of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with IMAX® cameras. Bay will integrate the IMAX footage with state of the art CGI to create an unprecedented look and feel for the highly anticipated sequel to last year's box office hit, Transformers. As previously announced, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen will be released to IMAX® theatres simultaneously with the movie's wide release on June 26, 2009.

The movie sequences shot in traditional 35mm will be digitally re-mastered into the unparalleled image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The IMAX DMR scenes will appear in the traditional "letterbox" shape, while scenes shot with IMAX's cameras will expand vertically to fill the entire IMAX screen.

"The extraordinary level of detail and intensity captured by the IMAX camera creates many exciting possibilities for us with this film," said Michael Bay, the film's director. "IMAX's all-encompassing format will take this story to a new level, and I am once again very excited to share The IMAX Experience with Transformers fans around the world."

"The addition of another amazing title from DreamWorks and Paramount, combined with more groundbreaking use of IMAX technology by Hollywood's top filmmakers, are examples of how far we have come as a company and a distribution platform over the past several years," said IMAX Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs Richard L. Gelfond and Bradley J. Wechsler. "The growth of the IMAX theatre network, fuelled by the economical benefits of the new IMAX digital system, is driving interest from virtually all of the top studios, which is resulting in more IMAX movies for audiences to enjoy."

"Michael Bay's innovative use of IMAX cameras will create a spectacular cinematic adventure for moviegoers next summer," added Greg Foster, Chairman and President of IMAX Filmed Entertainment. "We're very excited to be integrated as a core part of the Transformers production, and with the skilled marketing and distribution teams at DreamWorks and Paramount, the timing is ideal given our expanding global audience and network footprint."