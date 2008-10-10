Some of you may be suffering from Steampunk fatigue, but I still get giddy when I see it done up right. Master toy modder Sillof, whose work we've covered a couple times before, has tickled my fancy with an update to his original Steam Wars action figure line. This time you've got even more detailed Steamtroopers, a mob boss-like Jabba the Hutt, vicious Ewoks and (for the boys) Steampunk Slave Leia. Check out the gallery, and his website. [Sillof]
Toy Modder Extraordinaire Steampunks Return of the Jedi
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.