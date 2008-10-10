Toy Modder Extraordinaire Steampunks Return of the Jedi

Some of you may be suffering from Steampunk fatigue, but I still get giddy when I see it done up right. Master toy modder Sillof, whose work we've covered a couple times before, has tickled my fancy with an update to his original Steam Wars action figure line. This time you've got even more detailed Steamtroopers, a mob boss-like Jabba the Hutt, vicious Ewoks and (for the boys) Steampunk Slave Leia. Check out the gallery, and his website. [Sillof]