TouchType Allows for Landscape Writing in iPhone Mail

If you are like me and prefer to write in landscape mode in the iPhone, go and download TouchType for just 99 cents at the iTunes App Store. This program will allow you to write your emails faster and with more accuracy than with the smaller portrait keyboard. When are you are done, click a button to send the text to the Mail application, where a new message will be created with your message text. Fill the To and Subject fields and you will be ready to go. [iTunes via TechCrunch]