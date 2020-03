Shipping delays have pushed the T-Mobile G1's Wally World debut back a few days to Nov. 3. (Maybe they were using the G1's GPS to get there?) Since only 550 of their 4,300 stores getting the G1 makes it kind of a crapshoot if you're driving around looking for one, Walmart's site should have a definitive list of Google-y locations in the next day or two. And hey, $US148.88. [Beta News]