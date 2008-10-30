T-Mobile G1 Unlock Now Available

The guys over at Unlock-TMobileG1.com have become the first group to successfully unlock the G1. Awesome right? Well, it would be awesome-er if they weren't charging $US23 for the codes. However, it may be worth it for those wishing to get around T-Mobile's 90-day unlock policy and run the phone on their own network right away. If you aren't into paying the fee, there is a slight chance that you could win one of three free codes by entering a contest put on for Android Community members. [Unlock-TMobileG1 via Android Community]