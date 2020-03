Here's the first full unboxing of T-Mobile's G1 Android phone which, despite the rabid anticipation of the device, manages to be pretty boring. We're glad to see it out in the wild, but the lame carrying case and decision to include the trademark uncomfortable HTC earphones, complete with a chunky mic. But as my mother (or probably the head of marketing at T-Mobile) would say, it's what's inside that counts. [TMoNews]