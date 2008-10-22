T-Mobile G1 Hits Retail Shops One Day Early (Today) in San Francisco

Sure, there was a bunch of fuss about pre-order sales of the G1 Android phone, but the wait is over now and the mobile phone hits the shops today in an event in San Francisco. T-Mobile's running a special pre-sale at its store at 3rd and Market, starting at 6pm PT...which is a whole 11 hours before the G1 is available elsewhere in the country (whoop!). Of course the company notes that supplies are limited, and will go on a first-come-first-served basis so interested punters are "encouraged to arrive early." Or you could just wait until 8am local time on Wednesday for the nationwide roll-out.