T-Mobile Cameo: Now Even Your Digital Picture Frame Needs a Mobile Phone Plan

The Cameo is T-Mobile's $US100 digital picture frame that's loaded with a GSM mobile phone tech. Users, who are willing to fork over $US10 a month for a subscription, will be able to snap shots on their phones and have the pictures automagically beamed to their Cameo. For those who ditch out on the subscription, the Cameo is still a standard digital picture frame, running at 720 x 480 and supporting various flash cards and mini USB storage. So is it practical? We'll let you decide. [CellPhone Signal]