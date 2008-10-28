T-Mobile Becomes Less Budget, Increases Price on Data Plans

Before T-Mobile customers start cheering for the long-awaited 3G services which began rolling out earlier this year, they might want to stop and think twice as rumours surface that T-Mobile plans to increase their data packages as early as the beginning of November. The cost of supporting the 3G network is now being passed on to consumers.

Some people will not be affected, such as Blackberry users who want unlimited data and unlimited messaging. Included among some of the changes is a data cap for T-Mobile Shadow users, at 50 MB and 100 MB respectively. Current T-Mobile customers who are planning to add data to their existing plans might want to do so now to grandfather the price. [TmoNews]