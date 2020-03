Remember that $US104 million payday EchoStar was ordered to pay to TiVo? TiVo couldn't resist making a statement about it.

We are pleased to have received $US104,600,472 from EchoStar on October 8, 2008...

I bet you are, TiVo. I bet you are. But I bet you're even more pleased because there's still pending judicial action, and you want even more cash. Honk honk. [Thanks Dave Zatz!]