Tivo and Echostar DVR Patent Saga Ends With $US104 Million Payout to Tivo

After getting resoundly swatted in court by Tivo time and again for walking all over its patent for a "multimedia time warping system" (cool retro-future speak for a DVR), Echostar (now just Dish) is finally admitting defeat once and for all. Following its loss to TiVo in a US Appeals court earlier this year, Echostar appealed to the Supreme Court, which just decided not to hear the case, leaving Echostar nowhere else to turn.

So Echostar has decided that it will in fact be handing TiVo a check for $US104 million plus interest, though TiVo is looking for further damages apparently, due to "EchoStar's continued infringement of our Time Warp patent." More importantly, their victory here opens the door for TiVo to start hunting down everyone else selling a DVR, so the real ugly might still be on the way. [Zatz Not Funny]