If you're looking for a smallish multimedia keyboard for your media PC, you could do worse than this little number available at Brando. Connecting through 2.4GHz RF and USB dongle, the 78-key keyboard features an additional 20 media keys and an integrated 1000 dpi trackball mouse. Operating on 2 AAA batteries up to distances of 30 feet, this cute wittle keyboard can be yours for just under $US50. [Brando]