Tiny Quicksilver 3G Network Modem Comes to AT&T

AT&T users can now snap up the AT&T USBConnect Quicksilver, one of the smallest 3G HSPA-capable devices out there. The tiny little hub weighs 34 grams and uses the new Icera Livanto chipset, which handles GSM/GPRS/EDGE/3G data. That'll give you 70 to 135kpbs downloads on an EDGE network, and 700kbps to 1.7 Mbps downloads on HSPA. Best of all, it's free (if you get it with a two year contract and mail in the $US100 rebate). [CrunchGear]