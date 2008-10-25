You know, there are certain things you just shouldn't cheap out on—headphones, condoms, HDTVs, and I'm guessing stun guns. But since it's probably more of a risk for the guy you're zapping, why not? The Thunder Stun delivers 200,000-750,000 volts for just 13 US bucks. I'm sure it'll be fine, really. What could possibly go horribly, horribly wrong? [Surplus Computers via Gear Diary]
Thunder Stun Gun: 750,000 Volts for 13 US Bucks
