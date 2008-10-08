Not just one, but three new ways to view YouTube today. The first two should be familiar to anyone who's used Hulu—lights out and theatre mode. Lights out dims your whole screen except the video, while the latter also blows up the player and adds tacky/cool theatre curtains on the side. Right now, they're only available for feature-length videos, but don't be surprised if they trickle down. The third, and definitely most exciting, is Super HD, which you should definitely check out, even though the selection is currently limited. [YouTube via Lifehacker, Mr Doob via core77]
Three New Ways to Watch YouTube: Lights Out, Theatre View and Super HD
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.