Three New Ways to Watch YouTube: Lights Out, Theatre View and Super HD

Not just one, but three new ways to view YouTube today. The first two should be familiar to anyone who's used Hulu—lights out and theatre mode. Lights out dims your whole screen except the video, while the latter also blows up the player and adds tacky/cool theatre curtains on the side. Right now, they're only available for feature-length videos, but don't be surprised if they trickle down. The third, and definitely most exciting, is Super HD, which you should definitely check out, even though the selection is currently limited. [YouTube via Lifehacker, Mr Doob via core77]