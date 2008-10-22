Thor Shield Taser-Proof Vest Coming to Protect Your Torso from the Man

You've seen the patent, and now it's becoming a reality: yes, taser-proof vests are coming. The "Thor Shield" was designed for police officers but sure to be more popular amongst protesters and other people who piss off police officers. It uses a layer of foil in the vest to draw the current of the taser, keeping your body nice and jolt-free. That'll really come in handy the next time you foolishly decide to get out of your car to argue with a cop at a traffic stop or decide to protest any of the government's actions. [Thor Shield via The Register]