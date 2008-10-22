Thor Shield Taser-Proof Vest Coming to Protect Your Torso from the Man

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You've seen the patent, and now it's becoming a reality: yes, taser-proof vests are coming. The "Thor Shield" was designed for police officers but sure to be more popular amongst protesters and other people who piss off police officers. It uses a layer of foil in the vest to draw the current of the taser, keeping your body nice and jolt-free. That'll really come in handy the next time you foolishly decide to get out of your car to argue with a cop at a traffic stop or decide to protest any of the government's actions. [Thor Shield via The Register]

