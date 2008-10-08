How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Week in Blu-ray: Sleeping Beauty of Death Edition

Giz Pick of the Week: Sleeping Beauty

Yes, Blu-ray is a high definition gimmick to make you repurchase old movies. But in the case of Sleeping Beauty, Disney claims that the original 70mm print has never been viewed with less image cropping than on BD—even in theatres. Presented in super wide 2.55:1, if the image alone isn't enough to convince you, then enjoy the four original songs that were cut from the film, a 3D walkthrough of Sleeping Beauty Castle and the ability to watch the film with friends while text chatting over Disney's BD Live network...along with a bunch of other legitimately good looking documentary content. Other releases:

• The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Sony)
• The Amityville Horror (1979) (MGM)
• Beetlejuice (Warner)
• Body Heat (Warner)
• Carrie (1976) (MGM)
• Faces of Death (Gorgon)
• The Happening (Fox)
• Korn: Live on the Other Side (Image)
• The Omen (1976) (Fox)
• The Omen: The Collection (Fox)
• Otis: Uncut (Warner)
• Ray Harryhausen Collection (20 Million Miles to Earth, Earth vs. the Flying Saucers, It Came From Beneath the Sea, 7th Voyage of Sinbad) (Sony)
• Rest Stop (Warner)
• Rest Stop: Don't Look Back (Warner)
• Stuck (Image)
• The Visitor (2008) (Starz)
• You Don't Mess with The Zohan (Sony)
• Young Frankenstein (Fox)

[hidef digest and blu-ray.com]

