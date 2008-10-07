This NES Cartridge Now Stores 250GB of Anything

To the modern modder, the NES cartridge is a tool as versatile as a Swiss Army Knife, or maybe one of those blade-things that fits in the credit card slot of one's wallet. Regardless, the NES-Box is an NES cartridge stuffed with a 2.5" 250GB SATA drive. Connecting to any computer via USB, the drive needs additional power to operate. And the best part? This baby is actually on sale for $US180. We find it hard to believe that the one in stock hasn't been purchased yet, but maybe if you ask the Etsy seller real nice, they'll fashion another just for you. [Etsy via ubergizmo]