If you haven't already seen the competition we've got running on Giz this week, here's the quick summary: We want you to write the lyrics for the chorus of a song. You need to include the words "Lego", "Batman" and "Giz". Over the weekend, we'll pick the best three sets of lyrics, and those "artists" will each receive a brand new PSP and a copy of the Lego Batman game.

Sounds simple, right? Well, some people have taken it further (and we love it when you guys take things further). Reader Toastie wrote an entire 1:16 long song. Sure, it sinks to a level of musical crappiness not heard by mortal ears since the days of Bros (if you don't know who they are, you're lucky) but we love it for the fact that he actually went above and beyond the call of duty, and then actually put it online.

You can hear the song (and watch a nice montage of Lego Batman: The Videogame screenshots) after the jump. If that doesn't inspire you to enter, I don't know what will.

By the way - please submit your entries on the original competition post here. It makes it easier for when we're judging.

