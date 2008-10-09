If you thought the Chinese were going to undercut cheap Japanese USB drives with even cheaper versions, you've been drinking too much contaminated powered milk. These Mahjong drives are custom-engraved with three letters, such as the character on Mahjong pieces, your name or whatever dirty phrase you can come up with. They're also $US490 for an 8GB version and $US550 for the 16GB version. If that's slightly extravagant, you can go for the darker wood, which knocks $US100 off both those units. But c'mon, aren't we a nation that drives gold-plated Cadillacs? I think we can spare $US500 for a USB drive. [Bronon via Everything USB via Boing Boing Gadgets]
This 16GB Mahjong USB Drive Costs $US550?!
