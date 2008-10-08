ThinkSecret Creator Returns to the Internet, Still Talking About Apple

Remember Nicholas Ciarelli, the precocious tween who started a successful Apple rumour blog only to have it shuttered by the company's legal team? He's now posting on the DailyBeast, and he's got some interesting things to say about his favourite plaintiff: namely that since the negative PR resulting from Ciarelli's case, Apple seems to have realised the buzz-building value of early leaks and non-response to rumours. Nicholas might still be pretty young, but he's also still right. It's definitely worth a read. [DailyBeast]